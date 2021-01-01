|
Levi-Belz Y, Aisenberg D. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 282: 1030-1035.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Survivors of suicide loss (suicide survivors) are recognized as an at-risk population for several psychiatric complications, including complicated grief (CG) and suicide ideation (SI). Recent studies have emphasized the contribution of interpersonal factors, such as thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness, on distress and suicidality. However, no longitudinal study has examined the predictive values of these interpersonal factors on CG and SI trajectories among suicide survivors to date. In this 42-month prospective design study, we examined interpersonal variables as predictors of CG and SI over time.
Keywords
Complicated grief; Longitudinal; Suicide ideation; Belongingness; Burdensomeness; Suicide survivors