Abstract

BACKGROUND: Psychotic symptoms during bipolar depressive episodes, especially in outpatients, are under recognized and studied by clinicians and researchers. We examined the relationship between psychotic symptoms during a depressive episode and suicidal ideation in bipolar patients.



METHODS: Participants (N = 351) were adult, depressed outpatients with bipolar disorder (BD) in a comparative effectiveness study of quetiapine versus lithium. Psychotic symptoms were assessed via Bipolar Inventory of Signs and Symptoms Scale (BISS) and depressive episodes via Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI). Because only 4.84% (N = 17) endorsed psychotic symptoms, we performed iterative multivariate matching with non-psychotic participants. On every matched population, a multiple regression analysis examined whether psychotic symptoms were associated with suicidal ideation, via the Concise Health Risk Taking scale (CHRT-12).



RESULTS: Averaged across the 50 matched populations, current psychotic symptoms predicted active suicidal ideation on the CHRT, but not a passive propensity toward suicide or total CHRT scores, after adjusting for common correlates of suicidality (e.g., previous suicidal behavior) (β=0.59, p=.01, R2= 0.41). LIMITATIONS: Our study was limited by three factors. First, the generalizability of our study was limited as the sample included only outpatients. Next, the analysis was cross-sectional and does not allow for causal interpretation. Lastly, our study lacked information regarding the content and mood congruency of participants' psychosis.



CONCLUSION: While a small proportion of BD outpatients had current symptoms of psychosis during their depressive episode, those who did were more likely to endorse active suicidal thoughts, including suicide methods and plans.

