|
Citation
|
Chang SS, Lin CY, Hsu CY, Chen YY, Yip PSF. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 282: 795-802.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicides by carbon monoxide poisoning from burning charcoal increased markedly and contributed to a rise in overall suicides in Taiwan in the early 2000s. A previous study indicated short-term effectiveness on reducing suicides of a charcoal restriction programme, which involved voluntary actions from large chain retail stores to move charcoal bags from open shelves to locked cabinets starting from 1st May 2012, in New Taipei City, Taiwan. We investigated the longer-term effect of this programme.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Evaluation; Suicide; Charcoal-burning; Interrupted time series analysis; Means restriction