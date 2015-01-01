Abstract

Physical approach to biological movement is based on the idea of control with referent spatial coordinates for effectors, from the whole body to single muscles. Within this framework, neural control signals induce changes in parameters of corresponding biology-specific laws of nature, and motor performance emerges as a result of interaction with the external force field. This approach is naturally compatible with the principle of abundance and the uncontrolled manifold hypothesis, which offer the framework for analysis of movement stability. The presence of two basic commands, reciprocal and co-activation, makes even single-effector tasks abundant and allows stabilizing their performance at the control level. Kinesthetic perception can be viewed as the process of estimating afferent signals within a reference system provided by the efferent process. Percepts are reflections of stable iso-perceptual manifolds in the combined afferent-efferent multi-dimensional space. This approach offers new, logical and based on laws of nature, interpretations for such phenomena as muscle co-activation, unintentional drifts in performance, and vibration-induced kinesthetic illusions. It also allows predicting new phenomena such as counter-intuitive effects of muscle co-activation of force production and perception, vibration-induced force illusions, performance drifts at two different speeds, and high variability in matching the contribution of individual elements in multi-element tasks. This approach can be developed for various subfields of movement studies including studies of athletics, movement disorders, and movement rehabilitation.

Language: en