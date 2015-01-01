Abstract

Religion can exert a powerful influence on human behavior, including suicide. Research has demonstrated that religiosity can potentially serve as a protective factor against suicidal behavior, but may also, at times, serve as a risk factor. In clinical practice with individuals managing suicidality, a clear understanding of the influence of religion on suicidality is required to effectively assess for risk of suicide. In the 10 years since the article, 'Religion and suicide: Buddhism, American Indian/Alaskan Native (AIAN) and African religions, Atheism, and Agnosticism' (Lizardi and Gearing, J Relig Health 49:377-384, 2010), there has been a significant increase in research advancing our understanding of the nature of this relationship across faiths and beliefs. Consequently, this article provides an expanded and updated review of the research in the 10 years since our original publication examining the relationship between suicide and religion across Buddhism, AIAN, African religions, as well as atheism, agnosticism. The databases PsycINFO, MEDLINE, SocINDEX, and CINAHL databases were searched for published articles on religion and suicide over the last decade, between 2009 and 2019. Epidemiological data on suicidality across these world religions, and attitudes and beliefs toward suicide are presented. Updated recommended practice guidelines for effectively incorporating religiosity into suicide risk assessment and treatment are provided, and areas of future research are identified.

