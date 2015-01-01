Abstract

The German Health and Sexuality Survey (GeSiD) was carried out in 2018/2019 to provide up-to-date measures of sexual behavior, sexual attitudes and sexual lifestyles of the adult population. We describe the methods used in GeSiD which surveyed the general population in Germany aged 18-75 years (with oversampling of younger adults aged 18-35 years). This article focuses on study design, recruitment, and response rate and discusses the strategies implemented to enhance the response rate compared to the pilot study. Overall, 4.955 interviews were completed with a response rate of 30.2%. The data were weighted by age, gender, education, nationality, and region to reduce possible bias. Compared to the German 2018 census, the weighted sample provides good representativeness for selected respondent characteristics. The computer-assisted interviews consisted of a combination of face-to-face and self-completion components. They covered a broad perspective on sexual health, which included topics such as online sexual activities, pleasure, sexual dysfunction, and sexual violence. Reliable data on sexual and reproductive health in Germany are urgently needed for evidence-based prevention and health promotion work, to inform sexual health policy and for cross-national comparisons of the development of sexual behavior in Europe.

Language: en