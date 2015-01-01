Abstract

PURPOSE: Death due to acute poisoning is one of the significant health challenges to cope-up. It is imperative to know the death victims' pattern due to acute poisoning to prepare the relevant preventive and remedial measures. Therefore, the present study aimed to assess the pattern of the dead victims of acute poisoning in a tertiary care centre.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: It is a hospital record-based study and conducted in a tertiary care centre. Descriptive statistics to study the distribution of the cases among different age groups, sex, type of poison compounds was computed and analysed using SPSS software version 20.



RESULTS: The present study detected poisonous substances in 244 (41.8%) cases out of 584 death cases of suspected acute poisoning with the male preponderance of 62.29%. A higher incidence of acute poisoning was noticed among the young age group 21-30 years (33.6%) with 48 (31.6%) cases among males and 34 (36.9%) cases of the female. The Organophosphates (OP) was the main compound found in 151 (61.9%) fatal cases, followed by Carbamate in 45 (18.4%) cases. We also observed a maximum, 76 (36.2%) cases of suicidal victims in the age group of 21-30 years. Children and lower age group were more vulnerable to accidental poisoning as 26.5% cases of accidental death were reported in both the age group of 0-10 and 11-20 years respectively, gradually declining and practically found nil in above 60 years group. These differences of frequencies were found statistically significant (p < 0.0001), χ (2) = 55.1.



CONCLUSION: The results suggest due consideration to the young adolescents' groups without any sexual discrimination to define guidelines for appropriate handling, storage and transportation of the poisonous compounds. Organophosphate's involvement as the most preferred agent in acute poisoning is to be remembered to help manage poisoning cases.

