Abstract

A 45-year-old patient was hit by sand particles while working at home with a sandblaster to clean a surface on his face and both eyes. The patient was unable to provide any more precise information about the device used. Safety glasses were not worn. He complained of a foreign body sensation and blurred vision. Anamnestically there was an amblyopia of the right eye, otherwise no ophthalmological peculiarities are known. Another trauma cannot be remembered and the family history is inconspicuous. General illnesses and allergies are also denied.



Ein 45-jähriger Patient wurde durch Sandpartikel bei Arbeiten in der Häuslichkeit mit einem Sandstrahler zum Säubern einer Oberfläche im Gesicht und an beiden Augen getroffen. Zu dem verwendeten Gerät konnten seitens des Patienten keine genaueren Angaben gemacht werden. Eine Schutzbrille sei nicht getragen worden. Er klagte über ein Fremdkörpergefühl sowie Verschwommensehen. Anamnestisch bestünde eine Amblyopie des rechten Auges, ansonsten seien keine ophthalmologischen Besonderheiten bekannt. Ein anderes Trauma sei nicht erinnerlich und die Familienanamnese unauffällig. Allgemeine Erkrankungen sowie Allergien werden ebenfalls verneint.

Language: de