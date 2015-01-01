|
Kesper C, Viestenz A, Viestenz A. Ophthalmologe 2021
Sandstrahlverletzung der Hornhaut? Ein unerwarteter Hornhautbefund
Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group
A 45-year-old patient was hit by sand particles while working at home with a sandblaster to clean a surface on his face and both eyes. The patient was unable to provide any more precise information about the device used. Safety glasses were not worn. He complained of a foreign body sensation and blurred vision. Anamnestically there was an amblyopia of the right eye, otherwise no ophthalmological peculiarities are known. Another trauma cannot be remembered and the family history is inconspicuous. General illnesses and allergies are also denied.
