Abstract

BACKGROUND: This research advances understanding of interrelationships among three barriers to adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) among pregnant women living with HIV (WLWH) in Cameroon: probable common mental disorders (CMD), intimate partner violence (IPV), and hunger.



METHODS: The sample included 220 pregnant WLWH in Cameroon. Multivariable modified Poisson regression was conducted to assess the relationship between IPV, hunger, and CMD on ART adherence.



RESULTS: Almost half (44%) of participants recently missed/mistimed an ART dose. Probable CMD was associated with greater risk of missed/mistimed ART dose (aRR 1.5 [95% CI 1.1, 1.9]). Hunger was associated with greater risk of missed/mistimed ART dose among those who reported IPV (aRR 1.9 [95% CI 1.2, 2.8]), but not among those who did not (aRR 0.8 [95% CI 0.2, 2.3]).



CONCLUSION: Suboptimal ART adherence, CMD, and IPV were common among pregnant WLWH in Cameroon. Pregnant WLWH experiencing IPV and hunger may be especially vulnerable to suboptimal ART adherence.

Language: en