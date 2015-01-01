|
Citation
|
Cordoba E, Parcesepe AM, Gallis JA, Headley J, Soffo C, Tchatchou B, Hembling J, Baumgartner JN. PLoS One 2021; 16(2): e0246467.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This research advances understanding of interrelationships among three barriers to adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) among pregnant women living with HIV (WLWH) in Cameroon: probable common mental disorders (CMD), intimate partner violence (IPV), and hunger.
Language: en