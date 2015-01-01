SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Cordoba E, Parcesepe AM, Gallis JA, Headley J, Soffo C, Tchatchou B, Hembling J, Baumgartner JN. PLoS One 2021; 16(2): e0246467.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0246467

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This research advances understanding of interrelationships among three barriers to adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) among pregnant women living with HIV (WLWH) in Cameroon: probable common mental disorders (CMD), intimate partner violence (IPV), and hunger.

METHODS: The sample included 220 pregnant WLWH in Cameroon. Multivariable modified Poisson regression was conducted to assess the relationship between IPV, hunger, and CMD on ART adherence.

RESULTS: Almost half (44%) of participants recently missed/mistimed an ART dose. Probable CMD was associated with greater risk of missed/mistimed ART dose (aRR 1.5 [95% CI 1.1, 1.9]). Hunger was associated with greater risk of missed/mistimed ART dose among those who reported IPV (aRR 1.9 [95% CI 1.2, 2.8]), but not among those who did not (aRR 0.8 [95% CI 0.2, 2.3]).

CONCLUSION: Suboptimal ART adherence, CMD, and IPV were common among pregnant WLWH in Cameroon. Pregnant WLWH experiencing IPV and hunger may be especially vulnerable to suboptimal ART adherence.


Language: en
