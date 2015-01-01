Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many types of intervention exist for suicide attempters, but they tend not to sufficiently consider patient's views.



AIM: To identify useful components of a previously evaluated intervention after a suicide attempt from the patient's views and to better understand the process of recovery.



METHOD: Forty-one interviews with suicide attempters were qualitatively analysed. Views of participants (i) on the components of the intervention (nurse case-management, joint crisis plan, meetings with relatives/network and follow-up calls) and (ii) their recovery were explored. The material was analysed by means of thematic analysis with a deductive-inductive approach.



RESULTS: Participants valued the human and professional qualities of the nurse case-manager, and appreciated follow-up calls and meetings. However, their views diverged regarding for instance frequency of phone calls, or disclosing information or lack thereof. Interpersonal relationship, suicide attempters' own resources and life changes emerged as core recovery factors.



DISCUSSION: The study highlights the figure of an engaged clinician, with both professional and human commitment, aware that some suicide attempters put more emphasis on their own resources than on delivered health care.



CONCLUSIONS: Interventions should consider the clinician as the cornerstone of the tailored care valued by suicide attempters.

