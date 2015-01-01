|
Lund A, Turris S, Rabb H, Munn MB, Chasmar E, Ranse J, Hutton A. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
INTRODUCTION: Without a robust evidence base to support recommendations for first aid, health, and medical services at mass gatherings (MGs), levels of care will continue to vary. Streamlining and standardizing post-event reporting for MG medical services could improve inter-event comparability, and prospectively influence event safety and planning through the application of a research template, thereby supporting and promoting growth of the evidence base and the operational safety of this discipline. Understanding the relationships between categories of variables is key. The present paper is focused on theory building, providing an evolving conceptual model, laying the groundwork for exploring the relationships between categories of variables pertaining the health outcomes of MGs.
Language: en
case reporting; conceptual modeling; mass gathering; mass-gathering health; mass-gathering medicine