Citation
Turris S, Rabb H, Munn MB, Chasmar E, Callaghan CW, Ranse J, Lund A. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Within the world of mass-gathering (MG) medicine and event medicine, researchers are making continued efforts to standardize data collection, analysis, and reporting. 1-6 Given the number of MGs that occur annually around the globe, and the associated mortality and morbidity that can arise, it is time to harmonize post-event reporting on health outcomes. In the context of the present coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, there is a world-wide "pause" on MGs. Perhaps this is the time for the MG research community to realign and sharpen the focus of this evolving academic field. Coordinating post-event reporting through the consistent capture and publication of essential data points will allow researchers and clinicians to make comparisons between events and across event types with the goal of mitigating or obviating negative outcomes for individuals and communities.
Language: en
Keywords
mass gathering; mass-gathering health; mass-gathering medicine