Turris S, Lund A, Munn MB, Chasmar E, Rabb H, Callaghan CW, Ranse J, Hutton A. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
INTRODUCTION: Without a robust evidence base to support recommendations for medical services at mass gatherings (MGs), levels of care will continue to vary and preventable morbidity and mortality will exist. Accordingly, researchers and clinicians publish case reports and case series to capture and explain some of the health interventions, health outcomes, and host community impacts of MGs. Streamlining and standardizing post-event reporting for MG medical services and associated health outcomes could improve inter-event comparability, thereby supporting and promoting growth of the evidence base for this discipline. The present paper is focused on theory building, proposing a set of domains for data that may support increasingly comprehensive, yet lean, reporting on the health outcomes of MGs. This paper is paired with another presenting a proposal for a post-event reporting template.
Language: en
case reporting; mass gathering; mass-gathering health; mass-gathering medicine; data modeling; event medicine