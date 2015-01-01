|
Lee SJ, Cho YJ, Hyun MH. Psychiatry Investig. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Neuropsychiatric Association)
OBJECTIVE: There is currently no structured interview tool developed that comprehensively evaluates self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITB) in Korea. The Self-injurious Thoughts and Behaviors Interview (SITBI) collectively measures suicidal ideation, plans, gestures, attempts, and non-suicidal self-injuries (NSSI). The SITBI's reliability and validity have been established with it being widely used in English speaking countries. This study evaluated the psychometric validity of the Korean version of the SITBI (SITBI-K).
Non-suicidal self-injury; SITBI-K; Suicidal behavior disorder.