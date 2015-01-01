|
Ribeiro-Junior MAF, NÉder PR, Augusto SDES, Elias YGB, Hluchan K, Santo-Rosa OM. Rev. Col. Bras. Cir. 2021; 48: e20202875.
(Copyright © 2021, Colégio Brasileiro de Cirurgiões)
The coronavirus pandemic led society to adopt measures to contain its spread that generate impacts in the social, economic and psychological spheres, mainly due to social isolation. Some authors point out that social changes have generated changes in the various forms of trauma and violence. For this study, data collection for the years 2019 and 2020 was carried out on DATASUS - TABNET and on the website of the Secretariat of Public Security - SSP, considering various types of trauma and violence, with subsequent correlation analysis using the Kendall coefficient and correlation test.
Language: pt