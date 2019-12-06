Abstract

Researchers have raised concerns about a series of papers on the controversial question of whether violent entertainment fosters aggressive behavior, pointing to surprisingly large sample sizes, inaccurate statistics, and odd-looking data. The investigations were triggered by Illinois State University psychologist Joe Hilgard, who published a blog post last month cataloging his concerns about the research of Qian Zhang of Southwest University of Chongqing. An investigation at Southwest University concluded that Zhang's work had statistical errors, but not fraud. Based on Hilgard's complaints, two of Zhang's papers have been retracted, but others linger in journals and meta-analyses, despite ongoing questions about their accuracy...



[SafetyLit note: the two papers from the journal "Youth and Society" have been marked as retracted in the SafetyLit database. The Retraction Watch comments are worth reading:

