SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Auslander L, Toledo F. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2021; 42(318): 10-16.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/j.spp.2020.12.005

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

International research literature documented two red threads of extreme violence, identified misogyny and dehumanisation as the roots of extreme and violent ideologies, and revealed that support for violence against women predicts support for violent extremism more than any other factor. Research evidence documented the lasting impact of violence against women and children. Considering the place and markers of domestic violence in violent extremist trajectories means to address their driving processes and the continuum of violence characterized by constant, cumulative, non-episodic strategies used by aggressors to control and dominate the victims.


Language: fr

Keywords

terrorism; coercive control; continuum de la violence; continuum of violence; contrôle coercitif; intra-family violence; psychologie sociale; social psychology; terrorisme; violence intrafamiliale

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print