Abstract

International research literature documented two red threads of extreme violence, identified misogyny and dehumanisation as the roots of extreme and violent ideologies, and revealed that support for violence against women predicts support for violent extremism more than any other factor. Research evidence documented the lasting impact of violence against women and children. Considering the place and markers of domestic violence in violent extremist trajectories means to address their driving processes and the continuum of violence characterized by constant, cumulative, non-episodic strategies used by aggressors to control and dominate the victims.

