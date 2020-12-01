|
Gravel C. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2021; 42(318): 17-18.
(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)
unavailable
Faced with the challenge of the children of jihadists who have joined the terrorist organisation Islamic State, France has set up an innovative and multidisciplinary system. It is strongly based on child protection law. In particular, it provides for a complete assessment to be carried out in hospital, as well as the schooling of these minors and their accompaniment by professionals from different spheres.
Language: fr
terrorism; terrorisme; bilan somatique et médico-psychologique; children returning from the area; enfant de retour de zone; radicalisation; somatic and medico-psychological check-up