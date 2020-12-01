Abstract

Since March 2017, minors returning from the terrorist groups' operation areas benefit from a medical and psychological assessment by referral centres throughout France. At the Avicenne hospital in Bobigny (AP-HP, 93), a team assesses the children of jihadists who land at Paris-Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport. This evaluation raises unprecedented clinical questions and confronts professionals with challenges related to the history of these children and the context of their return.

Language: fr