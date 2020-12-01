SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Veyret-Morau M, Mapelli A, Klein A, Rezzoug D, Baubet T. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2021; 42(318): 19-23.

10.1016/j.spp.2020.12.007

Since March 2017, minors returning from the terrorist groups' operation areas benefit from a medical and psychological assessment by referral centres throughout France. At the Avicenne hospital in Bobigny (AP-HP, 93), a team assesses the children of jihadists who land at Paris-Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport. This evaluation raises unprecedented clinical questions and confronts professionals with challenges related to the history of these children and the context of their return.


Language: fr

terrorism; terrorisme; children returning from the area; enfant de retour de zone; évaluation psychologique; psychological assessment; psychotrauma; psychotraumatisme; symptomatologie; symptomatology

