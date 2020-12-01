SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Romano H. Soins Pediatr. Pueric. 2021; 42(318): 33-36.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Masson Editeur)

DOI

10.1016/j.spp.2020.12.010

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Today's generation of children is confronted with a reality that their parents' generations did not know, that of the risk of terrorism. While mass attacks in recent months have given way to occasional attacks involving a single perpetrator and fewer victims, the risk remains omnipresent. Living with a permanent threat is not insignificant at an age where security in each other and in the future is fundamental to growing up serenely. How then can we best support children and adolescents in such a context?


Language: fr

Keywords

child; terrorism; support; terrorisme; accompagnement; adult; adulte; enfant; fear; menace; peur; threat

