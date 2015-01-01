|
Shudo A. Spec. Care Dentist. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
AIMS: Methamphetamine (meth) is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, and its side effects may result in severe self-mutilation. This report describes a case of a meth user with severe oral injury that demonstrates the necessity for prompt treatment when severe tongue biting occurs.
methamphetamine; self-mutilation; tissue necrosis; tongue biting