Abstract

The pervasive and frequently devastating nature of aggressive behavior calls for a collective effort to understand its psychosocial and neurobiological underpinnings. Regarding the latter, diverse brain areas, neural networks, neurotransmitters, hormones, and candidate genes have been associated with antisocial and aggressive behavior in humans and animals. This review focuses on the role of monoamine oxidases (MAOs) and the genes coding for them, in the modulation of aggression. During the past 20 years, a substantial number of studies using both pharmacological and genetic approaches have linked the MAO system with aggressive and impulsive behaviors in healthy and clinical populations, including the recent discovery of MAALIN, a long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) regulating the MAO-A gene in the human brain. Here, we first provide an overview of the MAOs and their physiological functions, we then summarize recent key findings linking MAO-related enzymatic and gene activity and aggressive behavior, and, finally, we offer novel insights into the mechanisms underlying this association. Using the existing experimental evidence as a foundation, we discuss the translational implications of these findings in clinical practice and highlight what we believe are outstanding conceptual and methodological questions in the field. Ultimately, we propose that unraveling the specific role of MAO in aggression requires an integrated approach, where this question is pursued by combining psychological, radiological, and genetic/genomic assessments. The translational benefits of such an approach include the discovery of novel biomarkers of aggression and targeting the MAO system to modulate pathological aggression in clinical populations.

Language: en