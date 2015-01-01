SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tipsword JM, Brown-Iannuzzi JL, Jones AC, Flores J, Badour CL. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1077801220988350

unavailable

Research has demonstrated that individuals experiencing trauma-related shame exhibit greater posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. However, little research has investigated additional factors relevant to the shame-PTSD relationship. The current study examined the role of avoidance and approach coping in accounting for the trauma-related shame-PTSD association among 60 women who had experienced interpersonal trauma. Indirect effects tests revealed that avoidance coping partially accounted for the association between shame and interviewer-assessed PTSD symptoms, β =.21, SE = 0.08, 95% confidence interval (CI) = [0.03, 0.36]. These findings offer a novel contribution to the growing literature examining negative outcomes following interpersonal trauma.


shame; PTSD symptoms; interpersonal trauma

