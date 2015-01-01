Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Benefits and Barriers Model proposes both benefits and barriers associated with nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and that a negative association with the self plays a key role in the initial selection of and acute motivation for NSSI. The current investigation builds upon previous findings by assessing the added benefit of targeting self-criticism in the treatment of NSSI.



METHODS: Sample included 40 participants (30 females; M(age) = 14.92) enrolled in dialectical behavior therapy for adolescents within a partial hospitalization program. All study participants received dialectical behavior therapy for adolescents, and those randomized to the experimental condition received an additional brief cognitive intervention developed to decrease self-criticism.



RESULTS: There was no evidence of an indirect effect of targeting self-criticism upon NSSI at post-treatment via post-treatment self-criticism (b = -0.98, p =.543); however, there was evidence of a significant interaction between treatment condition and self-criticism at pretreatment in the prediction of NSSI at post-treatment (b = 0.33, p =.030). Analyses of simple slopes indicated the conditional direct effect of targeting self-criticism varied as a function of patient's level of self-criticism at the onset of treatment, such that individuals -1 SD below the mean (b = -5.76, p =.037) and at average pretreatment levels of self-criticism (b = -4.09, p =.042), but not + 1 SD above the mean (b = -2.42, p =.056), experienced fewer incidents of NSSI at post-treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this investigation support the added benefit of targeting self-criticism in the treatment of NSSI for adolescents.

