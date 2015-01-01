|
Citation
Watson DP, Weathers T, McGuire A, Cohen A, Huynh P, Bowes C, O'Donnell D, Brucker K, Gupta S. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 221: e108595.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: In recent years, a number of emergency department (ED)-based interventions have been developed to provide supports and/or treatment linkage for people who use opioids. However, there is limited research supporting the effectiveness of the majority of these interventions. Project POINT is an ED-based intervention aimed at providing opioid overdose survivors with naloxone and recovery supports and connecting them to evidence-based medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD). An evaluation of POINT was conducted.
Language: en
Keywords
Evaluation; Overdose; Medication for opioid use disorder; Opioid use disorder; Naloxone; Difference-in-difference; Emergency medicine; Peer recovery coaching