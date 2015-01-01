Abstract

The Daqing River Basin has long been seriously threatened by floods. The construction of Xiong'an New Area has put forward higher requirements for the flood control system of the basin. Researches on the characteristics of the flood control system in the Daqing River Basin, the causes of the flood and the historical flood were conducted with the purpose to have a clear understanding of the deficiency of the existing flood control system in the Drainage Basin and figure out the countermeasures to improve the flood control capacity of the Drainage Basin by taking the development process of the flood control system in the Drainage Basin into consideration. Analysis was conducted on the causes, flood process, the process of regulation and storage of reservoirs and depressions as well as flood disaster with the flood occurred in August, 1963 as the major research object. Besides, the deficiency of flood control system of the Drainage Basin in terms of flood control system and the flood occurred in August, 1963 (also called 63.8 Flood). According to the research, the major problems in the current flood control system of the Daqing River Basin are mainly concentrated on Baiyang Lake with blocked internal water transmission and insufficient drainage capacity, which makes it difficult to cope with the flood exceeding the designed level. The great change of water level will also destroy the ecological balance of Baiyang Lake itself. In addition, during the construction of the New District, some flood storage and detention areas in Baiyang Lake will be deprived of the capability in regulation and storage, which will increase the difficulty of flood control in the downstream areas. Combined with the existing flood control system and aiming at the construction of Xiong'an New Area, the concepts of flood control system such as developing the Xiaoguan flood diversion way, rebuilding the new housing hub and strengthening the dredging of downstream river are put forward.

