Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals with incomplete spinal cord injury (iSCI) demonstrate greater postural sway and increased dependency on vision to maintain balance compared to able-bodied individuals. Research on standing balance after iSCI has focused on the joint contribution of the lower limbs; however, inter-limb synchrony in quiet standing is a sensitive measure of individual limb contributions to standing balance control in other neurological populations. It is unknown if and how reduced inter-limb synchrony contributes to the poor standing balance of individuals with iSCI. RESEARCH QUESTION: How does an iSCI affect inter-limb synchrony and weight-bearing symmetry in standing? METHODS: Eighteen individuals with non-progressive motor iSCI and 15 age- and sex-matched able-bodied individuals (M-AB) were included in the study. Participants stood in a standardized position on two adjacent force plates in eyes open and closed conditions for 70 s per condition. Net centre-of-pressure (COP) root mean square (RMS), net COP velocity, COP inter-limb synchrony (i.e. cross-correlation between left and right COP), and weight-bearing asymmetry (i.e. vertical force from each limb over total vertical force) were calculated. Muscle strength of the lower limbs was assessed with manual muscle testing.



RESULTS: Individuals with iSCI demonstrated reduced inter-limb synchrony when standing with eyes open and eyes closed, but did not differ to M-AB with respect to weight-bearing asymmetry. They also produced greater net COP RMS and velocity when compared to M-AB. Muscle strength of the two lower limbs demonstrated an overall asymmetry in individuals with iSCI. SIGNIFICANCE: Individuals with iSCI demonstrated impaired balance control as evidenced by reduced inter-limb synchrony and greater COP RMS and velocity compared to M-AB individuals. This increased understanding of how balance control is impaired following iSCI may inform balance assessment and intervention for this population. Future work examining the association between inter-limb synchrony and the occurrence of falls in iSCI is warranted.

Language: en