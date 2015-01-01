|
Citation
|
Lasco G, Yu VG. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This paper articulates and problematises the 'exceptionalism' in the way shabu (crystal methamphetamine) is framed in political and popular discourse in the Philippines, and how these framings have informed and enabled the drug regime in the country, creating a 'state of exception' and justifying the killing-whether extrajudicially or through the death penalty-of people associated with the particular drug.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Methamphetamine; Death penalty; Drug policy; Drug wars; Extrajudicial killings; Philippines; Problematisation