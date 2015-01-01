|
Yokotani K, Takano M. J. Community Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
This study clarified the advantages of virtual communities on non-victim experiences among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA) individuals in Japan. A total of 3504 Pigg Party users, including 1390 LGBTQIA individuals, reported their experiences of victimization, perceived emotional support, and concealment of their gender/sexual identity in both physical and virtual communities. Japanese individuals with multiple minority statuses had more victim experiences than those with a single or without minority status. Furthermore, differences in victim experiences by gender/sexual minority status were lower in the virtual community than in physical communities. Similar tendencies were also confirmed on perceived emotional support and concealment. Virtual communities provided a more bias-free social resource to Japanese LGBTQIA individuals than physical communities.
Keywords
victimization; sexual minorities; East Asia; gender minorities; online social support