Abstract

The current study aims to: 1) investigate cognitive differences among adolescents at risk for suicide versus healthy controls (HC) and 2) identify cognitive changes associated with response to psychotherapy among adolescents at high risk for suicide. Thirty-five adolescents at high risk for suicide (HR), and 14 HC adolescents were recruited. Clinical and cognitive assessments were conducted in both groups at baseline and 16 weeks later (after the patients completed psychotherapy). HR and HC adolescents were compared at baseline and at completion of the study. We also conducted further analysis by separating into two groups the HR adolescents who responded to psychotherapy (n=17) and those who did not (n=11). At baseline, the HR group had significantly lower performance on verbal memory and processing speed than the HC group. At week 16, HR adolescents performed as well as HC adolescents in all cognitive domains. Among patients, better performance on visual memory was observed in those who responded to psychotherapy compared to those who did not. We concluded that lower performance on verbal memory and processing speed may be associated with a high risk for suicide among adolescents. Improvement in visual memory might be related to a lower risk for suicide in adolescents.

Language: en