Abstract

Chemical process safety must be an integral part of a chemical engineer's training. This training could be achieved through a course on chemical process safety, but the undergraduate chemical engineering curriculum is often fully packed, with virtually no credit hours available for incorporating additional courses. Consequently, a very small percentage of graduating seniors may receive adequate training in process safety. In this paper, we describe the University of Michigan's Safety Modules on the Process Safety Across the Chemical Engineering Curriculum website (http://umich.edu/~safeche/index.html) which offer a unique and efficient way to impart a chemical process safety mindset into our students in every core course in the chemical engineering curriculum, thus graduating more prepared engineers who are equipped to prevent major industrial accidents.

