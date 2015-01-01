|
Citation
Christina S, Magson NR, Kakar V, Rapee RM. Clin. Psychol. Rev. 2021; 85: e101979.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The current research examined the bidirectional effects between internalizing problems and peer victimization within a meta-analytic framework. The study also investigated several potential moderators of these effects which have not been examined previously in relation to meta-analytic studies. Only longitudinal studies examining the association between internalizing symptoms and peer victimization from five online databases were included and after screening 7,122 articles, 85 studies were included with a total of 117,520 participants.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; Anxiety; meta-analysis; Bullying; Peer victimization; Internalizing symptoms