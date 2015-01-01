Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Thailand, alcohol is consumed in social setting. The Thai government introduced a ban on alcohol sales and other measures at the beginning of COVID-19 lockdown with gradual lifts. However, drinking behaviors, behaviors of community members, and alcohol marketing activities during the ban and lifts have not been described.



METHODS: We contracted a survey research firm to conduct four phone-based cross-sectional surveys between April and July 2020 (n = 6239 participants in total). Participants were recruited from all regions and Bangkok. We also summarized alcohol control measures as reported by multiple sources. We analyzed data from Waves 1 thru 4 using descriptive statistics with adjustment for sampling weight.



RESULTS: A total of 6239 persons participated in the 4 waves of surveys. Among survey respondents who were drinkers, half did not drink alcohol during the alcohol sale ban while one-third reported drinking less than usual in the past 30 days. Almost no participant reported drinking more than usual. During the ban (Wave 1), one-sixth of respondents noticed social drinking in their areas while less than 6 percent reported witnessing alcohol sale. Online parties were the predominant alcohol marketing activity, but became less common during Wave 3 compared to Wave 2.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Ever drinkers either abstained from alcohol or drank less than usual during the ban on alcohol sale. However, social drinking and alcohol sale persisted despite the ban.

