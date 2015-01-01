SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Noll L, Mallows A, Moran J. Int. Arch. Occup. Environ. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00420-021-01661-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim was to provide a consensus tasks needed to be included in a return to work assessment for operational firefighters.

METHODS: A two round online Delphi study was conducted with twenty-four participants including firefighters, service fitness advisers and occupational health managers. A consensus was set at 70% agreement. In round one, participants completed an online survey relating to tasks to be included during a return to work assessment for firefighters following an injury. Round two was an online consensus meeting to discuss the tasks where consensus was not achieved.

RESULTS: A consensus was reached for ten of the thirteen tasks, including the number of repetitions required when lifting a light portable pump and climbing a ladder. A consensus was reached for the total distance equipment which should be carried. This included carrying a ladder, a hose and a light portable pump.

CONCLUSIONS: This study has provided a consensus for tasks to be included when assessing a firefighter for return to work. Further research is needed to understand how to use this assessment optimally.


Language: en

Keywords

Injury; Return to work; United Kingdom; Firefighter

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print