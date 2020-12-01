Abstract

PURPOSE: Parenting is a modifiable factor affecting the development of alcohol use disorder (AUD); however, the persistence of this effect into adulthood remains poorly understood. This study aimed to explore the longitudinal relationship between positive parenting and AUD in adulthood.



METHODS: Data were gathered from the Christchurch Health and Development Study (CHDS), a birth cohort of 1,265 children born in Christchurch (New Zealand) in mid-1977. Positive parenting was quantified to age 16, and included the extent to which cohort members self-reported: high scores on measures of maternal and paternal care; low scores on a measure of maternal and paternal overprotection; high scores on a measure of parental attachment; low scores on a measure of parental intimate partner violence; and occasional or no use of physical punishment. Outcome measures were AUD incidence and symptoms at ages 15-35, with potential confounding factors and time-dynamic covariates included.



RESULTS: There was a significant association between positive parenting and AUD outcomes, with higher levels of positive parenting associated with a lower incidence of AUD and AUD symptoms. Controlling for confounding factors reduced the association between positive parenting and AUD outcomes, but they remained statistically significant. Adjustment for mental health, life stress, and employment reduced the magnitude of the association between positive parenting and alcohol outcomes to statistical nonsignificance.



CONCLUSIONS: Parenting factors in childhood and adolescence are linked to AUD outcomes in adulthood, as well as mental health, substance use, and life stress. Investment in positive parenting in adolescence may reduce AUD and associated harms in adulthood.

