True G, Pollock M, Bowden CF, Cullen SW, Ross AM, Doupnik SK, Caterino JM, Olfson M, Marcus SC. J. Emerg. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Emergency Nurses Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Every year, approximately 500 000 patients in the United States present to emergency departments for treatment after an episode of self-harm. Evidence-based practices such as designing safer ED environments, safety planning, and discharge planning are effective for improving the care of these patients but are not always implemented with fidelity because of resource constraints. The aim of this study was to provide insight into how ED staff innovate processes of care and services by leveraging what is available on-site or in their communities.
Language: en
Hospital; Mental health; Emergency service; Evidence-based practice; Self-injurious Behavior