Abstract

Recently, a new consensus of the European Working Group on Sarcopenia in Older People (EWSOP2) recommended new cut-off points for the diagnosis of sarcopenia. The aim of the present manuscript was to assess the prevalence of sarcopenia in postmenopausal women and its relationship with bone mineral density, falls and fragility fractures according to EWGSOP2. In this cross-sectional study, 250 ambulatory postmenopausal women over 60 years of age were included. Lumbar spine and hip bone mineral density (BMD) and whole-body composition were assessed by dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA). Muscle strength was evaluated by handgrip dynamometry and physical performance by a 4-m walk gait speed and five-repetition sit-to-stand test. Sarcopenia was defined according to EWGSOP2 as low muscle strength (handgrip) and low muscle mass (appendicular skeletal muscle mass index by DXA). A sarcopenia prevalence of 4% was found in the whole group increasing with age being 12.5% in = 80- year-old. A higher percentage of falls, prevalence of osteoporosis and vertebral fractures were found in the sarcopenic group. Sarcopenia increased 6.0-fold the likelihood of having a fragility fracture. Women with sarcopenia had significantly lower femoral neck BMD and higher frequency of falls and vertebral fractures. According to our results, identifying patients with sarcopenia might be a useful tool to detect adults at higher risk of falls and fractures.

