Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the effects of dual-task gait training using a treadmill on gait ability, dual-task interference, and fall efficacy in people with stroke.



METHODS: Patients with chronic stroke (N = 34) were recruited and randomly allocated to the experimental or control group. Both groups underwent gait training on a treadmill and a cognitive task. In the experimental group, gait training was conducted in conjunction with the cognitive task, whereas in the control group, the training and the cognitive task were conducted separately. Each intervention was provided for 60 minutes, twice a week, for a period of 6 weeks for both groups. The primary outcomes were as follows: gait parameters (speed, stride, variability, and cadence) under single-task and dual-task conditions, correct response rate (CRR) under single-task and dual-task conditions, and dual-task cost (DTC) in gait parameters and CRR. The secondary outcome was the fall efficacy scale.



RESULTS: Dual-task gait training using a treadmill improved all gait parameters in the dual-task condition, speed, stride, and variability in the single-task condition, and CRR in both conditions. Difference between the groups was observed in speed, stride, and variability in the dual-task condition. Furthermore, dual-task gait training on a treadmill improved DTC in speed, variability, and cadence along with that in CRR, indicating true improvement of DTC, which led to significant improvement in DTC in speed and variability compared with single-task training.



CONCLUSIONS: Dual-task gait treadmill training was more effective in improving gait ability in dual-task training and DTI than single-task training involving gait and cognitive task separately in people with chronic stroke.

