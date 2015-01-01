Abstract

This paper studies dynamic evacuation optimization in the context of a new cell transmission with the split delivery vehicle routing problem (SDVRP) of multiple modes of buses and cars. A bi-directional multilane conflict-eliminating cell transmission model (BCECTM) is proposed to simulate the mixed traffic dynamic evacuation process on links and at intersections. The method of SDVRP is applied to manage dynamic evacuation demands and optimize the routing of multiple modes. The mechanisms of vehicle transmission, traveling trajectory, and residual capacity updating are depicted based on the models of BCECTM and SDVRP; thus, a mathematical programming model aiming to minimize the total evacuation time is established by integrating the BCECTM and SDVRP. A genetic algorithm with a chromosome position-coding scheme is designed to solve the evacuation optimization model. Case studies show that the proposed model can reasonably assign evacuation demands that gather at some sites around the event to, and effectively evacuate people by, buses and cars so that the capacities of buses are fully utilized, and can generate optimal vehicle traveling trajectories to improve the evacuation performance. Furthermore, the evacuation and congestion degree under different demand levels and different arrival distributions are analyzed with meaningful conclusions.

