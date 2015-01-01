|
Citation
Baglivio MT, Wolff KT. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2021; 19(2): 139-162.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
The maltreatment-offending relationship has been well elucidated. Less examined are protective factors that effectively serve to mitigate offending among ACE-exposed youth. The current study examines whether cumulative positive childhood experiences (PCEs) are themselves associated with a reduction in recidivism among juvenile justice-involved adolescents, and the ability of cumulative PCE to moderate the ACE-recidivism relationship.
Language: en
Keywords
|
adverse childhood experiences; juvenile offending; positive childhood experiences; traumatic exposure