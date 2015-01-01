|
Zane SN. Youth Violence Juv. Justice 2021; 19(2): 163-185.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
The present study examines whether racial and ethnic disparities in juvenile justice declined significantly in a state that has made substantial reform efforts in compliance with the Disproportionate Minority Contact (DMC) mandate. Using a sample of all referrals in Connecticut with final disposition in 2000 (N = 18,458) or 2010 (N = 12,265), the study employed multilevel modeling with cross-level interactions to assess whether disparities changed over time for five outcomes: detention, petition, adjudication, commitment, and waiver to criminal court.
Language: en
disproportionate minority contact; DMC mandate; juvenile justice; program evaluation; racial and ethnic disparities