Abstract

Prevention efforts for adolescent dating violence (ADV) have largely focused on adolescent-based interventions with little emphasis on parent- and family-based interventions, despite the integral role parents serve in adolescent relationship development. This literature review provides an overview of the existing parent- and family-based intervention efforts for ADV. This review highlights that some programs are geared toward a universal audience, whereas others are more targeted towards populations believed to be at greater risk for ADV. Some programs primarily target parents, whereas others integrate parent-based components into primarily adolescent-focused or comprehensive programs. Aspects to consider when selecting a program are discussed, as well as future directions. Suggested future directions involve broadening existing parent- and family-based programming for ADV to include a focus on secondary and tertiary prevention, gender differences, and gender and sexual minorities. This review also highlights the need for existing programs to expand their evaluation of behavioral outcomes and comparison of programs to one another.

