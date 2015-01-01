Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify which factors are associated with cognitive frailty (CF), as well as the impact of CF on the incidence of dementia and mortality.



METHODS: A systematic review with meta-analysis was carried out using papers that enrolled a total of 75,379 participants and were published up to January 2020.



RESULTS: Of the 558 identified records, 28 studies met the inclusion criteria and were included in the review. The meta-analysis of cross-sectional studies showed that CF has a significant association of having an older age and a history of falls. In longitudinal studies, the analysis showed a significant increase in risk of mortality and dementia for those with CF.



DISCUSSION: This is the first systematic review and meta-analysis on CF, which addressed a wide variety of factors associated with the theme and which pointed out some as a potential target for prevention or management with different interventions or treatments, showing the clinical importance of its identification in the most vulnerable and susceptible groups.

Language: en