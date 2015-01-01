|
Citation
|
Vatanabe IP, Pedroso RV, Teles RHG, Ribeiro JC, Manzine PR, Pott-Junior H, Cominetti MR. Aging Ment. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To identify which factors are associated with cognitive frailty (CF), as well as the impact of CF on the incidence of dementia and mortality.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
systematic review; older adults; aging; cognitive impairment; cognitive frailty