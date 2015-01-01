SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rutchik J, Bowler RM, Ratner MH. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1002/ajim.23235

Parkinsonism and encephalopathy are frequently seen in patients who survive carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning. Neurological findings associated with CO poisoning can emerge immediately after cessation of exposure or following a brief period of pseudo-recovery. When present, the tremor associated with CO poisoning is typical of the postural/intention type. Here, we report on a rare case of toxic encephalopathy with a dominant-hand Holmes-type tremor, characterized by resting, as well as postural and kinetic/intentional components, in a previously healthy 53-year-old man exposed to CO while actively engaged in the process of performing a physically demanding skilled labor task. The unique neuropathological and functional changes that give rise to Holmes-type tremor and how this relates to the selective vulnerability of the inhibitory indirect pathway of the basal ganglia to glutamatergic excitotoxicity mediated by tissue hypoxia are discussed.


occupational; Parkinsonism; carbon monoxide; Holmes tremor

