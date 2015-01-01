Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Suicide is a significant public health burden in the United States. There is little understanding how policies regarding gun purchasing affects suicide rates. Wisconsin state legislature rescinded a 48-hour waiting period for handgun purchases, which took effect in June 2015.



OBJECTIVE: To determine whether firearm-related suicide increased with the repeal of the 48-hour waiting period for handgun purchases in 2015.



METHOD: We obtained data through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services via the Wisconsin Interactive Statistics on Health Query System. Suicide rates were compared by Comparative Mortality Figures (CMF).



RESULTS: We reviewed all suicides in Wisconsin between 2012-2014 and 2016-2018. The rate ratios (R) and second generation P values (p(δ)) comparing deaths between 2012-2014 and 2016-2018 indicate significant increases in firearm-related suicide among people of color (R = 1.927; p(δ) = 0.0) and among Wisconsinites residing in urban counties (R = 1.379, p(δ) = 0.0). There was no significant increase in non-firearm-related suicide (R = 1.117, p(δ) = 0.092), nor in firearm-related suicide among White non-Hispanics (R = 1.107, p(δ) = 0.164) or Wisconsinites residing in rural counties (R = 1.085, p(δ) = 0.500).



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that the repeal of the 48-hour waiting period on handgun purchases in 2015 is correlated with the increase of firearm-related suicides among Wisconsin residents of color and Wisconsinites residing in urban counties. Key Messages: Firearm policies are associated with changes in suicide rates.

