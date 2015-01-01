|
Citation
|
Al-Kuraishy HM, Al-Gareeb AI. Basic Clin. Neurosci. 2020; 11(4): 423-432.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Iran University of Medical Sciences in cooperation with the Iran Neuroscience Society and the Negah Institute for Scientific Communication)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Psychomotor performance task is used to assess the arousal and cognitive functions of the central nervous system. Alternatively, human visual working memory reflects the capability of the individual's short-term memory. Psycho-mental stimuli are linked to the stimulation of Malondialdehyde (MDA) formations. Citicoline is a nootropic nucleotide agent with a favorable effect on the augmentation of human memory and cognitive function. Thus, the purpose of this study was to determine the effect of citicoline on human vigilance, visual working memory, and oxidative stress using healthy volunteers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Citicoline; Critical fusion Frequency; Human Vigilance; Placebo; Working memory