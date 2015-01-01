Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Psychomotor performance task is used to assess the arousal and cognitive functions of the central nervous system. Alternatively, human visual working memory reflects the capability of the individual's short-term memory. Psycho-mental stimuli are linked to the stimulation of Malondialdehyde (MDA) formations. Citicoline is a nootropic nucleotide agent with a favorable effect on the augmentation of human memory and cognitive function. Thus, the purpose of this study was to determine the effect of citicoline on human vigilance, visual working memory, and oxidative stress using healthy volunteers.



METHODS: 40 healthy volunteers were enrolled and divided into two groups: group A: 20 volunteers received 500mg/day starch capsule for two weeks and group B: 20 volunteers received 500mg/day citicoline capsule for two weeks. Human vigilance, visual working memory, and oxidative stress markers of each volunteer were assessed before and after citicoline and placebo intake. The obtained data were analyzed by SPSS regarding P<0.05 as statistically significant.



RESULTS: Placebo had no significant effect on human vigilance and visual working memory after two weeks of therapy (P>0.05), whereas citicoline improved most variables of psychomotor performances and working memory (P<0.01). Placebo significantly increased serum MDA levels from 19.44±2.11 to 29.66±3.28 nmol/mL (P=0.0001), while citicoline significantly decreased MDA serum levels from 19.11±2.66 to 15.63±1.33 nmol/mL (P=0.0001).



CONCLUSION: Citicoline improves human psychomotor vigilance, arousal, and visual working memory with significant amelioration of oxidative stress compared with placebo.

