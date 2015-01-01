Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The increasing incidence of sports injury among athletes calls for systemic surveillance of injuries and illnesses in this field to develop preventive measures. The patterns of injuries and illnesses that occurred among Korean athletes during the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesia were studied.



METHODS: We recorded the occurrence of all injuries and illnesses reported to the chief medical officer, coordinated with the help of an instant social messaging application in real time.



RESULTS: A total of 782 elite athletes participated in 46 sporting events. A total of 141 (18.03%) injuries were recorded, with 121 (15.47%) athletes suffering at least one injury. Out of 141 injuries 80 (56.74%) were in male athletes and 61 (43.26%) were in female athletes. The highest number of injuries was seen among sport climbing athletes (n=10, 71.43%), followed by sepak takraw. A total of 16 (11.35%) injuries were expected to prevent athletes from participation in competition/training. Most of the injuries occurred during training (46.10%), with lower lumbar spine being the most common part injured. A total of 209 (26.72%) illnesses were reported, with at least one illness in 170 (21.73%) athletes. The incidence among female athletes (26.90%) was comparable with that of male athletes (26.90%). Maximum illness rate was reported in table tennis (100%). The most common system involved was gastrointestinal (n=93, 44.49%), followed by respiratory (n=53, 25.36%). Environmental factors were causative in 111 athletes (53.11%) and infection in 79 (37.79%). Illnesses resulted in loss of at least 1 day among 30 (14.35%) athletes.



CONCLUSION: Overall 15.47% of athletes suffered at least one injury and 21.73% suffered at least one illness; the incidence of injury and illness varied depending on the type of sports.

Language: en