Citation
Citti C, Russo F, Linciano P, Strallhofer SS, Tolomeo F, Forni F, Vandelli MA, Gigli G, Cannazza G. Cannabis Cannabinoid Res. 2021; 6(1): 28-39.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Cannabidiol (CBD), the nonintoxicating constituent of cannabis, is largely employed for pharmaceutical and cosmetic purposes. CBD can be extracted from the plant or chemically synthesized. Impurities of psychotropic cannabinoids Δ(9)-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ(9)-THC) and Δ(8)-THC have been found in extracted CBD, thus hypothesizing a possible contamination from the plant.
Language: en
Keywords
cannabidiol; impurity; liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry; Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol