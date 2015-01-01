Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Literature discussing palate fractures in the pediatric population is limited. We performed a retrospective review of pediatric palatal fractures at our institution to better understand the impact of this fracture pattern in the pediatric patient.



OBJECTIVES: The goal of our study is to analyze our institutional experience with pediatric palate fractures, focusing on epidemiology, concomitant injuries, and fracture management.



METHODS: Records were collected for all palatal fractures in pediatric patients diagnosed between 2000 and 2016 at an urban Level I trauma center. Patient imaging was reviewed. Demographic characteristics and inpatient clinical data were recorded.



RESULTS: Nine pediatric patients were diagnosed with fracture of the bony palate. Average age was twelve with male predominance (66%). Pedestrian struck injuries (33%) and motor vehicle accidents (33%) were the most common etiologies. Five patients sustained skull fractures. Three patients were found to have intracranial hemorrhage, two required emergent bolt placement. Two patients sustained cervical spine injury. One patient had severe facial hemorrhage requiring embolization. According to the Hendrickson classification, there were three type I fractures, two type II fractures, one type III fracture, one type IV fracture, and one type V fracture. Lefort I and/or alveolar fracture was present in every patient. Four patients underwent surgical treatment with open reduction and restoration of facial height with maxillomandibular fixation. Three patients underwent concomitant mandible fracture repair.



CONCLUSIONS: Pediatric palatal fractures are rare and are usually accompanied by devastating concomitant injuries. Surgical repair of the palate in the pediatric patient is often necessary to restore facial height.

Language: en